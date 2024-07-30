MLB Trade Deadline: Padres pick up All-Star closer Scott in trade with Miami Marlins

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres are adding more reinforcements for their bullpen, acquiring All-Star closer Tanner Scott and reliever Bryan Hoeing from the Miami Marlins in a deal ahead of MLB's Trade Deadline.

In exchange for the two Marlins relievers, the Padres sent over pitchers Robby Snelling (one of San Diego's top prospets) and Adam Mazur, and infielders Graham Pauley and Jay Beshears.

The 30-year-old Scott, a lefty, was closing games for the Marlins this season, saving 18 games and striking out 53 batters in 45 2/3 innings.

Hoeing, a 27-year-old right-hander, has a 2.70 earned run average on the season as a middle reliever.

Over the weekend, the team picked up right-handed pitcher Jason Adam from the Tampa Bay Rays to help fortify the bullpen. San Diego sent three prospects to Tampa -- pitcher Dylan Lesko, outfielder Homer Bush Jr., and catcher JD Gonzalez -- to complete the deal.

The 72 hours leading up to the deadline were busy for many big league squads, with several notable trades being made by contending teams:

-- In a three-team deal Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired utilityman (and San Diego native) Tommy Edman and pitcher Oliver Gonzalez from the St. Louis Cardinals and pitcher Michael Kopech from the Chicago White Sox. The Cardinals picked up outfielder Tommy Pham and pitcher Erick Fedde from the White Sox, while the Sox received a package of prospects from the Dodgers.

-- Over the past two days, the Mariners -- in the hunt for the AL West title -- acquired outfielder Randy Arozerna from the Tampa Bay Rays, and infielder Justin Turner and reliever Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays.

-- The Atlanta Braves on Monday traded for two players on the San Francisco Giants who played on their 2021 World Series team: outfielder Jorge Soler (the ’21 WS MVP) and relief pitcher Luke Jackson.

-- The New York Yankees traded three prospects to the Miami Marlins for former All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.