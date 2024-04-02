San Diego Padres Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino dies at age 78

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Larry Lucchino, former president of the Padres and one of the key figures in the initiative that led to the construction of Petco Park, has died at age 78.

Lucchino’s passing was announced Tuesday morning by the Boston Red Sox organization, for which he served as a front office executive from 2002-2015.

Lucchino was the Padres president and CEO from 1995-2001, and during his tenure, the Padres won two National League West division titles and the 1998 National League pennant.

Lucchino, inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 2022, was at the forefront in the effort to build a stadium for the team in downtown San Diego.

According to the team’s website: “Lucchino’s lasting legacy is Petco Park, which began with his vision to create a smaller, classically-designed ballpark, placed in the heart of downtown. From lobbying city officials to working fervently to win the 1998 vote that approved the ballpark, Lucchino was instrumental in revitalizing the city and making Petco Park a point of civic pride for all San Diegans.”