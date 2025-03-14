San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners to play for Vedder Cup starting in 2025 season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres’ annual interleague series against the Seattle Mariners will have something on the line starting in 2025 – the Vedder Cup.

The Padres and Mariners will play six times during the 2025 regular season, and for the first time in their rivalry series, the winner of the season series will take home the prize named after music legend/Pearl Jam frontman -- and former resident of San Diego and Seattle -- Eddie Vedder.

The cup will be unveiled before the teams’ first matchup.

In a news release, Padres officials stated: “Fans have playfully referred to the Padres vs. Mariners series as the Vedder Cup for years. With six matchups between the two clubs in 2025, Seattle and San Diego will formalize the moniker with the winner of the season series taking home the Vedder Cup trophy, featuring a guitar provided by Vedder.

As part of the annual series, the Mariners and Padres will also partner to support EB Research Partnership, a charity co-founded by Eddie and Jill Vedder as a trailblazing nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research to discover treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).”

Gene J. Puskar/AP Eddie Vedder

Should the teams split the six games, these tiebreakers will be in play:

1. Run differential: The team that scores the most runs in the series

2. EV (Exit Velocity/Eddie Vedder): If the teams are tied in Run Differential, the winner will be determined by the team with the highest exit velocity on a hit in the series.

On May 17, in the second game of a three-game series against Seattle at Petco Park, the Padres will host a Vedder Cup Series Theme Game. Information on the game and how to buy tickets can be found at Padres.com/Vedder.

Vedder Cup merchandise will be available for sale at the Padres Team Store.

Padres CEO Erik Greupner said, “We’re proud to partner with the Mariners and Eddie Vedder to announce the creation of the Vedder Cup, a special interleague rivalry series that celebrates the unique connection between our cities through the rock legend and Pearl Jam frontman. This West Coast showdown will create some cool, fun, and memorable moments for our fans while bringing meaningful awareness to EB research. We can't wait to see this rivalry series grow and look forward to battling the Mariners for the Vedder Cup."

Mariners Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Trevor Gooby added, “We are thrilled that we were able to bring the Vedder Cup concept to life in such a fun and impactful way. Creating and sharing memorable events like this with Mariners fans is extremely gratifying, and I am very thankful for Eddie, his team, EB Research Partnership and the Padres in sharing the Mariners vision and commitment to celebrating and serving the Seattle community.”