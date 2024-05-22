San Diego Padres 2B Xander Bogaerts placed on injured list with fractured left shoulder

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts is expected to miss significant time after medical tests confirmed a fracture in his left shoulder.

The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee reported Wednesday afternoon that Bogaerts may not need surgery for the fracture and the 31-year-old “intends to play again this season, perhaps by late summer.”

Bogaerts suffered the injury on May 20 after he dove for a ground ball in the third inning of the Friars’ game at Atlanta. He was removed from the game after being checked on the field.

The following day, Padres manager Mike Shildt said initial imaging tests were negative but the former All-Star would undergo more testing.

As of May 20, Bogaerts was hitting .219 with 4 home runs and 14 RBI.

With Bogaerts headed to the 10-day injured list, the Padres called up veteran outfielder David Peralta from Triple-A to take Bogaerts’ spot on the big league roster.

Peralta, 36, signed a minor league deal with San Diego on May 18; he last played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and spent the majority of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.