San Diego designer's Padres jerseys become a hit with fans

As the Padres' postseason run begins, Friar fans are finding different ways to represent their team, with a popular choice being a basketball-style Padres jersey.

For native San Diegan Sean Andres, designing racks of basketball jerseys has always been a dream, especially for the team he grew up supporting. That dream became a reality thanks to Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, another hometown player.

Musgrove saw Andres’ designs on social media and reached out.

“He said maybe we can make some for our team,” Andres said. “I said, ‘Say no more.’ Let me hit the drawing board, and I sent him a few samples.”

What started as a gift from Musgrove to his fellow pitchers turned into gifts for the entire team.

“They’d wear them during warmups, and then people would pick up on that, and slowly other players started wearing their gifts,” Andres said.

Soon, players were wearing the jerseys everywhere, and fans began requesting jerseys of their own—something Andres takes pride in.

“For me to be a Padres fan and make gear that Padres fans love, it warms my heart and makes me feel part of the city—whatever I can do for the city,” Andres said.

Andres decided it was time to expand his company, Free Style Cut and Stitch, and moved into a storefront in Sorrento Mesa, where he works to create more designs and bring in more inventory to keep up with the Padres and their fans in their quest to finally bring a championship to San Diego.

Free Style Cut and Stitch is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

