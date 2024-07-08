Rookie Merrill among 5 San Diego Padres heading to 2024 All-Star Game

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Jurickson Profar, Fernando Tatis Jr., 21-year-old rookie Jackson Merrill, infielder Luis Arraez, and closer Robert Suarez were chosen to represent the San Diego Padres on this year's National League All-Star team.

Earlier in the week, outfielders Profar and Tatis were voted in as starters for the NL squad. On Sunday, the team’s pitchers and reserves were announced for the Midsummer Classic, with Arraez, Suarez, and Merrill chosen.

The 31-year-old Profar, in the midst of a career year, was chosen as an All-Star for the first time.

Tatis is an All-Star for the second time; he was voted as the starting shortstop for the 2021 team. Despite Tatis’ selection, Padres manager Mike Shildt said the right fielder was unlikely to play in the July 16 game due to a leg injury.

Arraez, acquired from the Miami Marlins in May, is an All-Star for the third time in his career. As of July 7, he led all of MLB in hits.

Suarez, the Padres’ 31-year-old closer, was picked for the All-Star team for the first time in his career. He is among the National League leaders in saves.

The 21-year-old Merrill becomes the first rookie in Padres history to be selected as an All-Star. After being drafted as an infielder and playing primarily shortstop in his short minor league career, Merrill transitioned to center field in spring training and made the big league club as the Padres' starter.