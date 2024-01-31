Report: San Diego Padres, lefty reliever Wandy Peralta agree to 4-year, $16.5M deal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres are adding another arm to their bullpen with the signing of left-hander Wandy Peralta.

Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, citing sources, reported Wednesday that Peralta and the Padres have agreed on a four-year, $16.5 million deal -- a contract that includes three opt-outs.

Peralta, 32, spent the past three seasons with the New York Yankees. He began his MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds in 2016 and played three seasons for the San Francisco Giants.

In 2023, Peralta tallied four saves and compiled a 4-2 record with a 2.83 ERA. He appeared in 63 games for the Yankees.

So far this offseason, the Padres bullpen has added Peralta, Yakui Matsui, Woo Suk Go, and Enyel De Los Santos.