Report: Padres sign free agent utilityman Jurickson Profar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres are reportedly bringing back veteran Jurickson Profar for the 2024 season.

MLB.com’s A.J. Cassavell, citing sources, reported Monday that the Padres and Profar agreed to a one-year deal. According to Robert Murray of Fansided, the deal is worth $1 million, with the possibility it could go up to $1.5 million based on incentives reached.

Profar’s reported signing comes days before the official start of Spring Training and at a time where the Friars lack depth in the outfield on their 40-man roster.

The 30-year-old Profar played for San Diego from 2020-2022 before signing a free agent deal with the Colorado Rockies for the 2023 season.

However, the Rockies released Profar after 111 games; he then joined the Padres for the final 14 games of the season.

Over his 10-year Major League career, Profar has played all three outfield spots, designated hitter, and all infield positions.