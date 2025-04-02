Report: Padres, Jackson Merrill agree to 9-year, $135 million contract extension

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres and rising star Jackson Merrill have agreed on a contract extension that will keep the outfielder with the club for the next nine years, according to a report from Fansided MLB insider Robert Murray.

Murray, citing sources, said Merrill and the team agreed to a nine-year, $135 million extension -- a deal that can reach a maximum of $204 million and reportedly “includes a $30 million club option for a tenth season that can convert to a player option.”

The Associated Press reported the conversion occurs if Merrill finishes in the top five in MVP voting at any point during the contract.

Merrill's salary for the 2025 season will be $809,500; he made the $740,000 minimum in 2024 and gained $1,191,534 from the pre-arbitration bonus pool.

Merrill would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2026 season. He was eligible for free agency after the 2029 season.

Murray reported the deal was negotiated by Drew Hardee and Josh Knipp of KHG Sports.

Merrill, who turns 22 years old on April 19, is hitting .400 through the first six games of the 2025 season after a rookie campaign in which he transitioned from a minor league infielder to a starting big league center fielder.

In 2024, Merrill hit .292, slugged 24 home runs, and drove in 90 runs, while making the National League All-Star team.

Merrill finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.