Fernando Tatis Jr. to return to Padres lineup Monday after long IL stint

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will return to the starting lineup Monday after missing over two months with a right leg injury.

According to a report from San Diego Union-Tribune writer Kevin Acee, the two-time All-Star is set to be activated from the injured list prior to the team’s Labor Day afternoon game against the Detroit Tigers at Petco Park.

The team confirmed early Monday afternoon that Tatis was removed from the IL and placed on the active roster.

A social media post from Padres radio pre-game host Sammy Levitt showed Tatis batting second and playing right field in Monday's game.

Tatis, 25, was placed on the injured list on June 24 with a stress reaction to his right femur. At the time, the Platinum Glove right fielder told the media he had been dealing with the injury since the start of the season.

Over the past month, Tatis has ramped up his baseball activity with workouts prior to games. Last week, he played in simulated games at the Padres’ spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona, in what turned out to be the final tests before his activation from the injured list.

For the season, Tatis is hitting .279 with 14 home runs and 36 RBI in 80 games played.

Despite his long absence, he still ranks sixth on the team in home runs.