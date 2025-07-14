Phillies slip past Padres 2-1 to avoid weekend sweep at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (AP) — J.T. Realmuto doubled in Bryce Harper with the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning and Cristopher Sánchez was impressive for 7 1/3 innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Sunday to prevent a three-game sweep.

Sánchez (8-2) got a nice ovation from several hundred Phillies fans sitting behind the third-base dugout after manager Rob Thomson lifted him with one out in the eighth. He held the Padres to one run and six hits while striking out six and walking three.

With the Padres ceding most of the left side of the infield and All-Star lefty reliever Adrian Morejon (7-4) pitching, the left-handed Harper sent a hard shot a few feet inside the third base line that rolled into left field. David Morgan came on and struck out Nick Castellanos before Realmuto doubled into the gap in left-center to bring in Harper. Morgan shouted into his glove in frustration.

Harper scored both Phillies runs, the first one coming in the first when the Padres committed two errors. He drew a two-out walk off Nick Pivetta, advanced on All-Star third baseman Manny Machado's throwing error and Realmuto's infield single, and scored on first baseman Luis Arraez’s throwing error.

The Padres tied it in the sixth when Jose Iglesias singled off the glove of diving second baseman Bryson Stott to bring in Machado.

Pivetta struck out eight and allowed one unearned run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings, with two walks.