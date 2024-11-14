Padres to renovate Western Metal Supply Co. Building at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The famed Western Metal Supply Co. Building at the Padres’ Petco Park will have a brand-new look by the start of the 2025 season.

The Padres organization on Thursday revealed details on a renovation project that will include “a complete makeover of the Padres New Era Team Store, the Budweiser Loft on the fifth level, and the Rooftop.”

Team officials said the renovations are expected to be finished by the time the Padres hit the field for Opening Day on March 27 against the Atlanta Braves.

Among the changes to the building:

-- expansion of the New Era Team Store by 1,000 square feet

-- transformation/improvement of the left field corner Sony Entertainment Suite and exterior deck

-- upgrades to the fifth floor Budweiser Loft that will include an improved/expanded Foul Pole Suite and renovated bar area

-- new grand staircase connecting the Budweiser Loft to the fully renovated Western Metal Rooftop

-- new wall on the field-facing side of the Western Metal Rooftop “which will light up, including the night sky, for celebratory moments”

Team officials added, “The Western Metal Supply Co. Building’s iconic brick façade will remain untouched, while the suites on the third and fourth floors of the building were recently renovated when the Padres remodeled all 70 suites at Petco Park in 2022.”

Information on the newly added suites can be found at http://www.padres.com/suites.

Anyone interested in booking the Western Metal Rooftop can visit http://www.padres.com/hospitality for more details.

Gensler/San Diego Padres

Gensler/San Diego Padres

Gensler/San Diego Padres

Gensler/San Diego Padres

Gensler/San Diego Padres

Gensler/San Diego Padres

Gensler/San Diego Padres