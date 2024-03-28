Padres star Tatis Jr. wears custom cleats honoring Peter Seidler on Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been known to wear some colorful and unique cleats during his career, but his Opening Day cleats may top them all as they are customized to honor the team’s former chairman/owner, the late Peter Seidler.

In a collaboration with the creative groups Xample and SURGEON, the Platinum Glove-winning right fielder put on a special pair dedicated to Seidler for the first home game of the 2024 season.

The brown cleats, called “R.I.P. Peter,” feature images of Seidler throughout, as well as the owner’s signature quote about Tatis, “I BELIEVE IN HIM.”

Additionally, per a press release: “Pulling inspiration from the team’s homebase, the entire upper was crafted utilizing veg tan leather, thoughtfully curated to feature a laser engraved mosaic that mirrors scenic elements of San Diego’s coastline."

Throughout the season, Tatis and the Xample/SURGEON team will feature more than 50 customized cleats as part of what is considered a first-of-its-kind partnership.