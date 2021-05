HOUSTON (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tommy Pham both homered, then helped out with an RBI each in a seven-run 11th inning that sent the San Diego Padres over the Houston Astros 10-3.

Pham’s homer came in the third inning and Tatis tied it at 2-all with his solo shot in the eighth.

The win improves San Diego to an MLB-best 7-0 in interleague play this season. Houston has lost five of six overall.