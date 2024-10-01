Padres playoffs brings excitement to Petco's kitchen, downtown streets

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Not only are the fans excited about the Padres, but also the employees who work behind the stadium's gates. ABC 10News Anchor Aaron Dickens spoke to a chef who cooks for the Padres.

"I am very excited. Oh boy, am I excited," said John Karas.

This is Karas’s first year with the Padres. He is a chef in the stadium.

"It is so much fun. They run by us. We are in the main kitchen," he said.

Karas says with the big crowds, you can never have too many cooks in the kitchen. Karas, who is from New York, says he is used to it.

"Oh yeah, this reminds me of New York. The excitement is overwhelming. You can hear the excitement from the kitchen. You can hear the ground roar," he added.

That excitement extends outside. Rapper Joe Dreamz is a celebrity himself. He performs on the sidewalk after every Padres home game.

"This is my Slam Diego dream suit. Just in time for the playoffs. It's going to be packed out here in 24 hours," said Dreamz.

Dreamz is sporting the new jumpsuit he is selling. He’s not the only busker getting business.

"Rising tides rises all the boats. Everyone does better when the Padres win!" he added.

Including the nearby restaurants.

I am here at the Blind Burro. The manager told Dickens back in 2022, when the Padres made the playoffs, this entire restaurant was packed.

"We were bursting at the seams in 2022! We could not let people in, even to use the bathroom. We were at capacity. People were standing on the chairs and tables," said the manager.

This week, you will find lots of themed drinks, like this Padres punch. Inside the stadium, Karas will be cooking up a storm. He sports this pin because he is a Yankees fan.

"Yes. I am a die-hard New Yorker, but I want the Padres to go all the way," Karas said.