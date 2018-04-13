Padres players suspended after brawl with Rockies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officials with the San Diego Padres announced Friday that pitcher Luis Perdomo received a a five-game suspension for his role in Wednesday’s bench-clearing brawl during a game against the Colorado Rockies.

The scrum began in the bottom of the third inning when Padres starting pitcher Luis Perdomo threw a 96-mph pitch that nearly hit Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado in the back.

Arenado threw down his helmet and bat and charged Perdomo, who countered by throwing his glove at the batter. As Perdomo backed up to avoid an Arenado punch, players and coaches from both sides stormed the field in an attempt to break up the fight.

“Arenado has received a five-game suspension for charging the mound and then fighting. Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra has received a four-game suspension for fighting during the incident,” the team said in a statement.

"Padres pitcher Buddy Baumann has received a one-game suspension for fighting during the incident. Perdomo, Arenado, Parra and Baumann all received undisclosed fines in addition to their suspensions.,” Padres team officials said.

Padres catcher A.J. Ellis, infielder Freddy Galvis and Rockies pitcher German Márquez were also fined for their actions during the altercation.

The brawl likely stems from Tuesday night when Padres outfielder Manuel Margot was hit in the ribs in the 9th inning. He was placed on the disabled list with bruised ribs.

Perdomo, Arenado, and Parra are set to begin their suspensions tonight.

"If any player elects to appeal, then the discipline issued to him will be held in abeyance until the process is complete. The suspension of Baumann, who has since been optioned to Triple-A El Paso, will be effective upon his return to the Major Leagues, pending appeal,” the Padres said.