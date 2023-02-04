Padres players connect with fans, sign autographs at FanFest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The line wrapped around Petco Park Saturday morning. Thousands of fans crowded the gates, excited to celebrate their hometown team.

“The energy is just intense," said Glenn Knowles, one Padres fan. "The City’s on fire right now for the padres.”

The large turnout most likely resulted from an amazing season. By noon, the team moved to a one-in, one-out process to allow for "quicker entry" at the gates, a Padres spokesperson said.

“I don’t remember there being this many people waiting to get in last FanFest we were at,” Knowles said.

But many of these fans have been repping the Padres their whole lives, even across multiple generations.

“This jacket is actually my great grandpa's, we got it right when the franchise started, so been a Padres fan my whole life,” said Devynn Billings, one Padres fan.

Behind the scenes of @Padres fanfest: Hometown hero Joe Musgrove speaks with media about the season.



“Once you get a taste of playoff baseball it changes the game for you.” pic.twitter.com/v7wnpTq9b8 — Perla Shaheen (@perlashaheen) February 4, 2023

They all came with the goal of meeting their favorite player, and getting an autograph.

“Hopefully Tatis, Soto, Machado,” said Kassydi Floyd, one Padres fan.

Tatis was one of 13 players who stopped by to revel in the excitement for the next season. The superstar missed all of last season because he was injured and then suspended.

“I feel like everyone’s on the same page and that page is winning, so whatever it takes, we’re going to do it,” Tatis said.

Fans feel the same way.

“We’re going to continue kicking butt,” said Maribel Mckinze, one Padres fan.

“We’re going to win it all this year, I feel it in my bones,” Billings said.

