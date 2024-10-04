Padres' Musgrove to miss NLDS vs. Dodgers, needs Tommy John surgery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove will not take part in the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and will undergo Tommy John surgery, GM A.J. Preller announced Friday.

On Wednesday, Musgrove started Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series against the Atlanta Braves, but he left in the top of the 4th inning due to what was later determined to be right elbow tightness.

During Friday's media availability, Manager Mike Shildt did not get into any specific details on Musgrove’s injury or a possible timeline for recovery, only telling reporters the right-hander will “be in our hearts, but he won’t be with us on the mound” for the NLDS.

Later Friday afternoon, Preller announced Musgrove has a UCL injury in his right elbow that requires Tommy John surgery to heal. MLB.com indicates that the typical recovery time from Tommy John surgery is 12 to 18 months, effectively ending any possibility of Musgrove's return this postseason and placing major doubts about his status for 2025.

As of early Friday afternoon, there was no word on who would fill Musgrove's NLDS roster spot.

The 31-year-old El Cajon native was sidelined for much of the 2024 season with right elbow inflammation and a bone spur in the same elbow.

However, once he returned in early August, Musgrove quickly regained his dominant form and helped stabilize the pitching staff that was missing fellow starter Yu Darvish.

In his Wild Card series start, Musgrove had only given up one run and one hit before exiting with two outs left in the 4th inning.

The Padres went on to beat the Braves 5-4 and swept the series.

San Diego visits LA for the first two games of the NLDS on Oct. 5 and 6, before the series shifts to Petco Park for Game 3 on Oct. 8.