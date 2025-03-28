Padres make history with record-breaking Opening Day crowd at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Padres fans showed up in full force for Opening Day, setting a new record for the largest Opening Day crowd in Petco Park history as they watched their team beat the Atlanta Braves.

According to the Padres' Instagram account, more than 45,000 fans were in attendance.

The electric atmosphere inside the stadium reached a fever pitch as the Padres secured their first win of the season, with tens of thousands of fans erupting in cheers after the final out.

The victory marked a promising start for a team looking to make a deep playoff run in 2025.

From die-hard fans to families passing down the love of baseball through generations, Petco Park was packed with energy and excitement all day long. Some fans even made sacrifices to be part of the action.

"Feeling great! You know, I called out of work for this!" one fan admitted with a laugh.

Another attendee raved about the gameday experience, saying, “I think my favorite part about being at Petco … honestly, the food! They have really great food.”

For many, Opening Day was about more than just baseball -- it was about family traditions and making memories.

“It’s amazing… just heartfelt to be able to enjoy a game with your granddaughter at a Padres game,” shared one fan.

With a win under their belts, fans are hopeful the Padres can carry this momentum forward.

After an offseason of changes and high expectations, the team has its sights set on a playoff push -- and if Opening Day is any indication, San Diego is ready to rally behind them.