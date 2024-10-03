Padres hosting watch parties at Petco Park for NLDS away games

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Need a place to watch the Padres when they play their National League Division Series games in Los Angeles? Head down to Petco Park for special watch parties at Gallagher Square!

Fans can join other Friar Faithful to watch the away games on the 75-foot-wide video screen in Gallagher Square, and there will be plenty of other fun activities taking place around the ballpark.

Some concession stands and the team store in the Tony Gwynn Terrace will be open during the watch parties.

Each ticket for the watch parties is $5 for adults, with admission free for kids under 36 inches tall. The team said fans can buy up to six tickets per household per watch party.

Watch party tickets for Game 1, 2, and 5 (if necessary) and parking at team-controlled lots can be purchased at https://www.padres.com/watchparty.

Net proceeds from watch party ticket sales will benefit the Padres Foundation.