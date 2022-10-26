Padres have high expectations as they look to next season

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — It was a season full of excitement for the Padres, however, it didn't quite end like they were hoping, which would have been a World Series championship. Today the Padres wrapped up the season with their normal end-the-year media news conference. General Manager A.J. Preller says this year's playoff run is just a taste of what is to come.

"I think we all understand that we didn't quite get to the goal," says Preller. "I think the biggest thing looking forward is there is another couple steps in front of us, but I think the experiences we all had over the last six to eight months is going to serve us well going forward."

Preller says the team will build on this experience, and now it's about taking it a step further and winning a World Series championship for San Diego.

"Playing here in Petco Park in front of our awesome, wild, and electric fan base, it just gives our players the confidence that we can do it, and also the motivation to do it."

Padres manager Bob Melvin feels this year's team had a mindset of feeling like they would never lose.

"When you are in the postseason and having success, and you are beating quality teams, your expectations are raised."

At the end of the news conference, Melvin wanted to make a point of thanking the fans that filled Petco Park all season long, and showed enormous support. He says the team needs to take the next step, but it is not a big one.

"I think that the guys we have here now are prepared to take that next step, they were prepared to take it this year. So there is going to be a lot of resolve and fight in trying to get to that next level and expecting to."

