Padres Hall of Famer Jake Peavy joining organization as special assistant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Padres Hall of Famer and former National League Cy Young Award winner Jake Peavy is joining the Padres organization in the role of special assistant to CEO Erik Greupner.

In a press release, the organization said, “In his new role, Peavy will assist multiple departments within the Padres’ organization and serve as an ambassador to Padres fans and the San Diego community.”

Peavy was drafted by the Friars in the 15th round of the 1999 MLB Draft out of St. Paul’s Episcopal School in Mobile, Ala.

Peavy made his big league debut in 2002, and he went on to make the 2005 and 2007 NL All-Star teams as a member of the Padres.

In his Cy Young-winning 2007 season, Peavy became the only Padre to achieve the pitching Triple Crown -- 19 wins, 2.54 earned run average, and 240 strikeouts.

Peavy finished his Padres career as the franchise’s all-time leader in strikeouts (1,348) and tied for second in wins (92) with Randy Jones.

He was inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 2023.

Peavy was a member of two World Series-winning teams (Boston Red Sox in 2013, San Francisco Giants in 2014).