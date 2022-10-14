Padres fans 'Friared up' for NLDS Game 3 @ Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many Padres fans part of the "Madres" organization were up bright and early Friday, starting their day off with a cup of Joe. The group raises money to help youth baseball and softball organizations in the area.

“We go out and help the young children who need new equipment, new fields, and new uniforms,” Madre Kathy Pearson says.

But of course, they also get together to cheer on the Padres.

“I’m so nervous. I didn’t sleep very well last night, I’m super excited,” Pearson added.

Hours later, ABC 10NEWS stopped by the Padres Team Store, where fans were stopping in to try and score last minute tickets and gear before the game.

Many fans are “Friared up” for what they believe will be an unbelievable experience.

"I grew up watching baseball you know," Velen Vegas, a Padres fan, says. "To see this team finally here. It’s super emotional and exciting for me and my family.”

“Even if you’re not a fan of the team itself, overall for the city it’s just a great vibe,” lifelong Padres fan Sean Thomas says.