Padres fans excited to return to Petco Park, celebrate opening day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the sun came up at Petco Park, a new type of energy filled the stadium — the excitement of the fans waiting to get in really took center stage.

Stephen Ames came all decked out with glove in hand and actual cleats that a Padres player wore during a game. He says it’s been a long year and a half away from Petco Park and he wanted to be the first one at the gate anxiously waiting.

"Just the fan reaction, the players, the crack of the bat. The home runs. It’s Slam Diego, baby!” Ames says.

Not far from him was Daniel Valle who was waiting to get into Bub’s at the Ballpark.

“It sucked last year sitting at home not being able to come to Opening Day. I’ve made every Opening Day at Petco Park since the beginning. Last year was the first one I missed," Valle said.

And he’s hoping this season the Friars take it all.

"Last year we got the little cake. This year we’re going for the big cake, like Tatis said," Valle adds.