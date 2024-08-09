Padres fan cheers on team despite rare heath disorder

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Over the last few years, the Padres fan base has grown at such a rapid pace that sellouts at Petco Park have become commonplace. Among the Padres fans is a super fan from Oceanside, who, despite a rare disorder, has continued to cheer on the Friars.
"I was born with Kabuki Syndrome," says Matthew Collier.
Kabuki Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects the musculoskeletal system and body organs. It can also affect growth and language skills.
"Cases of Kabuki Syndrome in newborns is 1 in 32,000 births around the world. For me, it caused heart defects. I had three open heart surgeries before I was 24 years old," says Collier.
WATCH: See Collier's upbeat attitude and personality in 10News sports reporter Steve Smith's story below:
Despite the health disorders, Collier continues to cheer on his favorite team, the Padres. He grew up in Oceanside, and his family is a season ticket holder.
"We have seats by the bullpen, and I can see the pitchers and the coaches, and I get to talk with them," he says.
Collier and his family followed the Padres on a recent road trip.
"This year, I went to Washington, D.C., to see the Padres play the Nationals, although I didn't get to see Cease's no-hitter. Then I went to Baltimore to see the Padres," he says.
Collier loves the team and thinks they have a really good chance of making the playoffs.
"What I like about this team is [that] they are fun to watch, and they keep on grinding until the end of the game," Collier says.