Padres beat Nationals 10-4, complete game suspended after shooting

Nick Wass/AP
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer (30) starts his slide toward home to score on a single by Tommy Pham as Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sam Clay, right, looks for the ball during the seventh inning of the continuation of a suspended baseball game, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 16:00:45-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four San Diego relievers combined to toss four scoreless innings and the Padres defeated the Washington Nationals 10-4 in the completion of a game that was suspended the previous night because of a shooting outside the stadium.

The teams were to play the regularly scheduled game later Sunday. Fernando Tatis Jr. had his third four-hit game of the season and scored twice for the Padres.

Washington lost its sixth in a row. The game was halted Saturday night with the Padres leading 8-4 in the middle of the sixth inning.

Police said the shooting was an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars and left three people injured.

