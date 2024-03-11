Padres announce starting pitchers for season-opening series in South Korea against Dodgers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres on Monday announced Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove will start the first two games of the 2024 MLB regular season, with both games against the Los Angeles Dodgers being played in Seoul, South Korea next week.

On March 20, the first game of the Seoul Series, Darvish will start against the Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow. The game begins 3:05 a.m. Pacific time and will air on ESPN.

Musgrove is scheduled to take the mount in the second game on March 21 against the Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto. First pitch is scheduled at 3:05 a.m. Pacific time, with the game being broadcast on ESPN.

After the series in Korea, the Padres head back home for back-to-back Spring Training games against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park (March 25-26).

San Diego’s home opener is set for Thursday, March 28, as the team hosts the San Francisco Giants for a four-game series.