Padres and Phillies is also a match-up of the Nola brothers

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — The National League Championship Series is more than just the Padres taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, it's also a family affair as in the Nola brothers.

Austin Nola is a catcher for the Padres, while Aaron Nola is a pitcher for the Phillies. So I guess you can say, the way the NLCS played out, was a dream come true for the Nola's. But if you ask each player, they will tell you it's time to put brotherly love aside for the time being and focus on baseball.

"We know our business that we have to take care of. We know how to get prepared and ultimately it's about playing the game and enjoying the game that we love," says Austin Nola.

"We are going to enjoy this moment and soak it in," says Aaron, because we don't know when it will ever happen again."

While it's been an incredible time this last week with the Padres and Phillies clinching NLDS, the conversation between the brothers has been minimal at best the last few days.

"It's a busy time and we have to get prepared for the game and this series, so it's good to see him but it's time to play baseball now," says Austin.

"We are not talking about the series much," says Aaron. Pretty much the only thing we talked about that involved the series, was that this could be one of the last times. You don't know if this will ever happen again."

So for Austin Nola, you have to wonder if he has an advantage with a bat in his hand at the plate. He had a hit-off Aaron earlier this season, and he knows his stuff quite well having caught him many times in the past.

"Yes, I know his stuff very well. I've caught most of his bullpens last year and we talk a lot about pitching. He's helped me with catching because he has been doing this a long time at a high level."

Now, unfortunately, for the Nola brothers, one will win and move on to the World Series, while the other will be going home for the off-season.

"I haven't really thought about it much right now," says Aaron. "We are pretty focused on the game today."

"I haven't really thought that far," says Austin. "I'm focused on the game tonight, and doing what we can tonight to come out on top and shake hands. I don't even want to think about that feeling or anything like that."

