Padres' 9th inning rally falls short in 4-3 loss to Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Agustín Ramírez had two hits and scored two runs, and the Miami Marlins held on to beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Stowers doubled and drove in a run while Heriberto Hernández singled twice and had an RBI for the Marlins.

Miami starter Edward Cabrera (4-4) scattered five hits and struck out six over 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. It was Cabrera’s first outing since July 11 as his initial appearance following the All-Star break was delayed while he dealt with elbow discomfort.

Stowers’ RBI double capped a two-run first against Padres starter Stephen Kolek (3-5). Otto López put Miami on the board when he scored from third on a throwing error by San Diego third baseman Manny Machado.

The Padres narrowed the deficit on Luis Arraez’s run-scoring single in the third before Hernández hit an RBI single off in the sixth and Javier Sanoja added a run-scoring triple in the eighth to pad the Marlins’ lead to 4-1.

Cade Gibson relieved Cabrera and got the next four outs. Anthony Bender followed with a perfect eighth before closer Ronny Henriquez ran into trouble in the ninth.

Gavin Sheets drew a leadoff walk against Henriquez and advanced on Xander Bogaerts’ double. Jackson Merrill followed with a two-run double t make it 4-3. Henriquez retired Jake Cronenworth on a pop out, struck out José Iglesias and got his sixth save when pinch hitter Trenton Brooks popped out.

Kolek gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.