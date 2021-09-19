Watch
O'Neill's late homer rallies Cards past bickering Padres 3-2

Jeff Roberson/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish tosses a ball on the mound during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 6:09 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 09:09:25-04

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied to beat the Padres 3-2 after San Diego stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. had a dugout dustup.

The Cardinals pulled 2 1/2 games ahead of the Padres for the second and final NL wild card, with Cincinnati two games back and Philadelphia also in the picture.

San Diego starter Yu Darvish dominated the Cardinals over seven innings, allowing three hits and striking out nine. He handed a 2-0 lead over to the bullpen, but reliever Emilio Pagán couldn’t get through the eighth.

