No decision yet on Padres manager Tingler's job status

(AP Photo/John Hefti)
San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler returns to the dugout after the national anthem before a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Posted at 5:23 PM, Oct 04, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jayce Tingler thinks he deserves to be retained as manager of the San Diego Padres, despite the biggest collapse in franchise history.

It’s not his decision to make, of course.

That falls to general manager A.J. Preller, who hired his friend from the Texas Rangers just two years ago. Tingler says he believes in the team and feels it's closer to getting to the top of the NL West than people think.

The underperforming Padres finished 79-83, 28 games behind the NL West champion San Francisco Giants.

Reports circulated over the weekend that the team was preparing to part ways with Tingler, before a statement by the team from Preller called the reports "premature."

