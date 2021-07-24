Watch
SportsPadres

Actions

Musgrove pitches six solid innings, Padres beat Marlins 5-2

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Joe Musgrove
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 09:47:40-04

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six solid innings, Tommy Pham homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 5-2.

Winless in his previous three starts, Musgrove (6-7) allowed two runs and six hits, struck out four and walked one. Trent Grisham had two hits and an RBI for the Padres, who have won the first two of the four-game series.

NL home run leader Fernando Tatís Jr. pinch hit in the ninth and was retired on a drive to deep center.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler rested the All-Star shortstop, saying he is trying to keep his players as fresh as possible.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP