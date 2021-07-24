Musgrove pitches six solid innings, Padres beat Marlins 5-2

MIAMI (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six solid innings, Tommy Pham homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 5-2.

Winless in his previous three starts, Musgrove (6-7) allowed two runs and six hits, struck out four and walked one. Trent Grisham had two hits and an RBI for the Padres, who have won the first two of the four-game series.

NL home run leader Fernando Tatís Jr. pinch hit in the ninth and was retired on a drive to deep center.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler rested the All-Star shortstop, saying he is trying to keep his players as fresh as possible.

