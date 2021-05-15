Musgrove gets 1st win since no-hitter, Padres beat Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove got through five innings for his first victory since throwing a no-hitter on April 9, and San Diego beat St. Louis 5-4 in the first meeting between the teams since the Padres eliminated the Cardinals from the playoffs last year.

Musgrove had lost four decisions in five starts since pitching the first no-hitter in Padres history at Texas. He held the Cardinals to one run and five hits while striking out five and walking four.

Mark Melancon worked the ninth for his major league-leading 13th save in as many chances. San Diego had only four hits but drew 12 walks against five Cardinals pitchers.

