Meet the 'Churro Guy': Die-hard Padres fan adored by many at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — He’s got one of the most recognizable voices at the ballpark, whether it’s at Petco Park or in Peoria.

His name is Jose Moreno but he goes by Choche. But, many fondly call him the “Churro Guy.” And you can spot him a mile away with his colorful spinner hat. The only vendor who has a specific churro call and outfit.



“As soon as I put it on my sales tripled," said Moreno.

"I like to call it my batman mask. Because when it’s off no one knows who I am. But once I put it on it’s like Oh my god that’s him.”



But underneath the vendor outfit, Jose is also a die-hard Padres fan.

“I make sure they know .. churros and I say Go Padres!”



Moreno says he remembers growing up in the South Bay, rooting for the Friars with his family and friends.



“I got to see the slump years but I’m grateful to see a sold-out stadium and see a good team.”



So when the opportunity came to work at the Padres games, Moreno jumped at the chance, also when he had one of the best moments of his life.

When he sold a churro to Padres' Commentator Mark Grant, what he didn’t know is that it was caught on live TV. And Moreno instantly became a household name.



“I wasn't aware I was going to be on live TV," said Moreno.

"I had no clue about that and to me, I thought it was a normal sale."



And now he has fans and even players looking to buy his churros.