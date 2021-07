SAN DIEGO (AP) — German Marquez pitched seven dominant innings, limiting the Padres to three hits and leading the Colorado Rockies over San Diego 3-0.

Colorado is a major league-worst 8-34 on the road.

The Rockies are 2-3 on their current swing, the first time they’ve won more than one game on a trip this season.

The Rockies had lost nine in a row at Petco Park before Marquez took over.