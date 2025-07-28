Manny Machado has 4 hits, 2 doubles as Padres beat Cardinals 9-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Manny Machado went 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs one day after twice being hit by pitches, and the San Diego Padres breezed to a 9-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday to split a four-game series.

Fernando Tatis Jr. led off with a walk from Michael McGreevy (2-2) and advanced to third on a single by Luis Arraez. Machado doubled in Tatis and Arraez scored on a throwing error by center fielder Victor Scott II for a 2-0 lead three batters into the game.

Machado added a two-run double to cap four-run fourth for a 7-0 lead.

Tatis had two of San Diego's 16 hits and scored three runs. Arraez went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Xander Bogaerts hit his seventh homer — a solo shot off Andre Granillo in the seventh — and Jackson Merrill had a run-scoring infield hit off John King in the eighth to cap the scoring.

Rookie Stephen Kolek (4-5) allowed four hits and two runs — on Alec Burleson's 13th homer — in six innings. He hadn't won since beating the Marlins 8-6 on May 27.

McGreevy gave up seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander has been called up from Triple-A Memphis five times this season to make his five starts.

San Diego is 5-5 since the All-Star break while St. Louis has gone 3-7.