Machado reaches 2,000 career hits in Padres' 6-3 loss to Diamondbacks

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a two-run homer against his original team and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat San Diego 6-3 on Monday night after Padres slugger Manny Machado got his 2,000th career hit.

Machado hit a hard shot off the glove of diving shortstop Geraldo Perdomo leading off the fourth inning and received a standing ovation. Machado, whose milestone hit came off starter Zac Gallen, became the fifth active player and 297th overall to reach 2,000 hits.

Machado's third hit of the night was a homer off Kyle Backhus leading off the eighth, his 15th of the season and 357th of his career. The All-Star slugger also had a single in the first.

Machado grounded into a game-ending double play against Kevin Ginkel, who earned his second save.

Yu Darvish (0-1) made his season debut for the Padres after being sidelined with right elbow inflammation since spring training. He allowed two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings, struck out five and walked two. He got a nice ovation when he was lifted.

Naylor homered to center field off Yuki Matsui with one out in the fifth and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. aboard on a single. It was his 11th. Naylor made his big league debut with the Padres in 2019 and was traded to Cleveland on Aug. 31, 2020, in the nine-player deal that brought Mike Clevinger to San Diego.

Gallen (7-9) pitched six strong innings, holding the Padres to one unearned run and five hits while striking out nine and walking one. He improved to 4-0 in his last five starts against San Diego.

Naylor walked leading off the second and scored on All-Star Eugenio Suárez's double that rattled around in the left-field corner. Gurriel's single in the third brought in Corbin Carroll, who hit a leadoff double and advanced on Perdomo's sacrifice bunt. Carroll hit an RBI triple in the eighth and scored on Perdomo's single.

Manny reaches 2,000

After his fourth-inning single, Machado received a standing ovation from the crowd at Petco Park, where he's been a fan favorite since joining the Padres in 2019.

“Doing it in front of the home crowd definitely is a lot better, and hopefully there’s more,” Machado said after San Diego's 6-3 loss.

The All-Star slugger singled to left field in the first for his 1,999th hit. Machado's third hit of the night was a homer against Kyle Backhus leading off the eighth, his 15th of the season and 357th of his career.

Machado became the fifth active player and 297th all-time to reach the milestone. He is the 12th player to have 350 homers and 2,000 hits by his age-32 season.

“It's special and an honor to be a part of that list,” Machado said. “Definitely would have wanted the victory, but stepping away from that, it's pretty cool.”

He tipped his batting helmet to the crowd while standing on first base.

"Wow, literally hats off. What an accomplishment,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “We’re happy for it. He earned it.”

Machado made his debut with Baltimore in 2012 and got 977 hits with the Orioles before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 18, 2018. He had 73 hits with the Dodgers before signing as a free agent with the Padres on Feb. 21, 2019.

He has 950 hits with San Diego, which ranks fifth on the franchise list. Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn had 3,141 in his 20-season career.

Machado was voted the starting third baseman for the National League All-Star team this year.