DENVER (AP) — Manny Machado homered and tripled to drive in five runs, helping to make up for the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr. and two other teammates as the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 8-1.

The Padres were without Tatis, their star shortstop, after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the injured list.

Utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo also were placed on the IL as part of baseball’s contact tracing health and safety protocols.