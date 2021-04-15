Machado homers, Padres earn split with Pirates in 8-3 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Manny Machado hit his third home run of the season, Eric Hosmer added two hits and two RBIs and the San Diego Padres jumped on the Pittsburgh Pirates early in an 8-3 win.

Machado took Mitch Keller (1-2) deep with a two-run shot down the left-field line during San Diego’s four-run first.

Hosmer added a two-run single in the second. San Diego finished a seven-game eastern road trip 5-2.

Keller struggled, giving up seven runs in 3 1/3 innings, a step back after pitching well in a victory over the Cubs last weekend.