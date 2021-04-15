Watch
Machado homers, Padres earn split with Pirates in 8-3 win

Keith Srakocic/AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, right, is greeted by a teammate after hitting a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 16:17:36-04

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Manny Machado hit his third home run of the season, Eric Hosmer added two hits and two RBIs and the San Diego Padres jumped on the Pittsburgh Pirates early in an 8-3 win.

Machado took Mitch Keller (1-2) deep with a two-run shot down the left-field line during San Diego’s four-run first.

Hosmer added a two-run single in the second. San Diego finished a seven-game eastern road trip 5-2.

Keller struggled, giving up seven runs in 3 1/3 innings, a step back after pitching well in a victory over the Cubs last weekend.

