Home runs by Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies over Padres 4-2

Laurence Kesterson/AP
Philadelphia Phillies closing pitcher Ranger Suarez throws during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 10:15:49-04

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on a soggy night.

Zach Eflin (3-6) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and a Philadelphia bullpen that had blown 22 of 40 save chances coming in held the lead for a change.

Bailey Falter, Archie Bradley and Ranger Suárez combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief. Suárez earned his first professional save with a perfect ninth. Manny Machado hit his 13th homer. The Padre have lost three straight after winning 11 of 12.

