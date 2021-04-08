Giants slip past Padres 3-2 in extra innings, take series

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Alex Dickerson scored on Donovan Solano's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 3-2 to take two of three.

Dickerson, who grew up in Poway, started the 10th on second base and advanced when Mike Yastrzemski beat out a nubber down the first base line for an infield single.

Reliever Tim Hill let the ball roll, thinking it would go foul. Solano followed with a flyball to right to bring in Dickerson.

The Giants took a 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to Darin Ruf's home run off starter Blake Snell. Ruf's flyball glanced off center fielder Jorge Mateo's glove over the wall to open the scoring.

Mateo's RBI single in the 5th cut the San Francisco lead to 2-1, and that score lasted until the bottom of the 8th when Wil Myers tied the game with a solo shot off reliever Tyler Rogers.