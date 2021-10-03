Giants miss chance to clinch NL West, fall to Padres in 10th

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants missed a chance to clinch the NL West, falling to the San Diego Padres 3-2 when Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the 10th inning.

A sellout crowd of 40,760 was ready to celebrate San Francisco’s first division crown since 2012, but the Padres spoiled the party. The Giants’ seven-game winning streak ended, and the NL West race was pushed to the final day when the Dodgers beat Milwaukee 8-3 later in the day.

The Giants’ magic number remained at one. If Los Angeles wins Sunday and San Francisco loses, the teams will play a Game 163 on Monday to determine a division champ.

