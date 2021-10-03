Watch
SportsPadres

Actions

Giants miss chance to clinch NL West, fall to Padres in 10th

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
D. Ross Cameron/AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado (13) lines an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
Manny Machado
Posted at 7:32 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 10:32:28-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants missed a chance to clinch the NL West, falling to the San Diego Padres 3-2 when Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the 10th inning.

A sellout crowd of 40,760 was ready to celebrate San Francisco’s first division crown since 2012, but the Padres spoiled the party. The Giants’ seven-game winning streak ended, and the NL West race was pushed to the final day when the Dodgers beat Milwaukee 8-3 later in the day.

The Giants’ magic number remained at one. If Los Angeles wins Sunday and San Francisco loses, the teams will play a Game 163 on Monday to determine a division champ.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO LEARN MORE