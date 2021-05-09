Watch
Giants hit 3 HRs, Gausman solid in 7-1 win over Padres

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Chiu/AP
San Diego Padres' Joe Musgrove pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Joe Musgrove
Posted at 1:18 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 16:18:05-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Austin Slater homered and the San Francisco Giants kept rolling at home, beating the San Diego Padres 7-1.

Kevin Gausman permitted three hits and struck out seven in six smooth innings before San Francisco’s bullpen blanked the Padres for the final three innings.

Lightly regarded when the season began, the Giants own the National League’s best record at 20-13 and hold a 2 1/2-game lead over second-place San Diego in the West.

The Giants have thrived at home, posting a 12-3 record at Oracle Park.

