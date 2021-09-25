Watch
Fried brilliant in 3-hitter, Braves silence Padres 4-0

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Austin Adams reacts after getting the third out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Braves Padres Baseball
Posted at 6:42 AM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 09:42:05-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Fried retired his last 18 batters and finished with a three-hitter for his second career shutout, and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 to split an unusual night of baseball.

A few hours earlier, after a rare San Diego rain delay, Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the top of the seventh inning and the Padres beat the Braves 6-5 in the resumption of a game that was suspended due to rain in Atlanta on July 21.

The net effect was that the Braves’ lead over the Phillies is down to 1 1/2 games after Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh 8-6.

