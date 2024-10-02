FRIAR FAN SUBMISSIONS: Your Padres pictures

Share Facebook

Padres fans in the outfield! One of them looks like he can take over for the Swinging Friar! Chrissy Arvanitis

Two loyal Padres fans holding up a limited edition "Keep the Faith" scarf. The team has many giveaways for fans who make it early to games throughout the season. Annette Martinez

We appear to have a submission of quite possibly the youngest Joe Musgrove fan out there! Hilary Parks

During October baseball, this guy will have a bone to pick with the Dodgers. Viewer submission

Two Padres fans excited about the team's first win in the 2024 NL Wild Card Series! Viewer submission

One of the Friar Faithful rocking a limited-edition Mexican flag jersey. Viewer submission

A Jeep tricked out with a Padres flag — and a skeleton on the grill, to boot. Tim Moyer

One thing is evident: The Friar faithful with children like to start them young. Tira Terry

A couple enjoying the Padres game at Petco Park. Tira Terry

Friar friends enjoying what appears to be a Michelob Ultra and a michelada at Petco Park. Viewer submission

No doggie, you can't play fetch with the baseballs at Petco Park. Viewer submission

The outfield is a great spot to catch the game! Chrissy Arvanitis

