FRIAR FAN SUBMISSIONS: Your Padres pictures
You asked, and y'all delivered! October baseball is here, and Padres fans across San Diego County are Friared up as they cheer on the home team throughout the postseason run. Submit your pictures in our Friar Nation Facebook group or via tips@10news.com.
Padres fans in the outfield! One of them looks like he can take over for the Swinging Friar!Photo by: Chrissy Arvanitis Two loyal Padres fans holding up a limited edition "Keep the Faith" scarf. The team has many giveaways for fans who make it early to games throughout the season.Photo by: Annette Martinez We appear to have a submission of quite possibly the youngest Joe Musgrove fan out there!Photo by: Hilary Parks During October baseball, this guy will have a bone to pick with the Dodgers.Photo by: Viewer submission Two Padres fans excited about the team's first win in the 2024 NL Wild Card Series!Photo by: Viewer submission One of the Friar Faithful rocking a limited-edition Mexican flag jersey.Photo by: Viewer submission A Jeep tricked out with a Padres flag — and a skeleton on the grill, to boot.Photo by: Tim Moyer One thing is evident: The Friar faithful with children like to start them young.Photo by: Tira Terry A couple enjoying the Padres game at Petco Park.Photo by: Tira Terry Friar friends enjoying what appears to be a Michelob Ultra and a michelada at Petco Park.Photo by: Viewer submission No doggie, you can't play fetch with the baseballs at Petco Park.Photo by: Viewer submission The outfield is a great spot to catch the game!Photo by: Chrissy Arvanitis