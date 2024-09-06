Free bottled water, sunscreen available for Padres fans at Sept. 8 game at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With high temperatures in the forecast for the next several days across San Diego County, the San Diego Padres are giving fans who attend Sunday’s game at Petco Park free bottled water and sunscreen.

Ticketed fans for the Sept. 8 game can obtain a voucher at any Petco Park entry gate and those vouchers can then be redeemed at any concession stand at the ballpark.

With the voucher, each fan gets one complimentary cold Dasani bottled water.

Team officials added, “Fans may also bring empty, reusable water bottles (one liter in size or less) and/or one factory sealed plastic bottle of water (one liter in size or less).”

Fans will also have access to free sunscreen at all aid stations throughout the stadium.

Don’t forget: Petco Park has several eateries that serve ice cream and other food/drink items to help keep fans cool during games. Visit https://www.mlb.com/padres/ballpark/food for more info.

First pitch for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants is 1:10 p.m.