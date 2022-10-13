Diane Musgrove cheers on her son Joe while also providing a little sweetness

EL CAJON, CA (KGTV) — Caffe Adesso in Alpine is always a hot spot for Padres fans, as it is owned by the Musgrove family. While Diane Musgrove attends to the business, it is also a time of excitement, nerves, and anxiousness, as she cheers on the Padres and her son Joe.

"Well, you get sick to your stomach."

Plenty of nerves, especially when it's Joe's turn to be on the mound.E

"I have a lot of faith in Joe. I know he works hard and prepares so hard for what is coming up, but that feeling never goes away."

Diane will get the chance to watch her son pitch this weekend at home, as games 3 and 4 of the playoff series against the Dodgers are at Petco Park.

"Everyone is just so excited, and can't believe it's coming back to San Diego."

Now with playoff baseball overtaking San Diego, Diane thought it would be the perfect time to add a new item to the menu at Caffe Adesso, with a Padres theme of course. To go hand in hand with the playoffs, patrons are loving the new Joe Musgrove shortbread sugar cookies.

"They taste even better than they look," says Diane.

The creation of the cookie was a brainstorm between Diane and one of her baristas.

"She created the cookies and then asked what I wanted on them, and of course, I wanted 44 and Padres."

Just by looking at the line of cars, the Joe Musgrove cookie is a big hit. Friends, family, and patrons are all enjoying the sweetness of the shortbread cookie, but has it passed the Joe Musgrove taste test

"Yes, he's eaten a couple of those cookies. He thinks they are awesome."

