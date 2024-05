Diamondbacks pound Padres 11-4, San Diego's 4-game winning streak snapped

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte and Joc Pederson homered to back Ryne Nelson’s return to the mound and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday, defeating the San Diego Padres 11-4.

The Diamondbacks roughed up Padres starter Matt Waldron (1-4), who gave up eight runs (seven earned) and eight hits in three innings.

Marte’s two-run homer and Corbin Carroll’s two-run single came in a four-run first inning.

“From the first inning on, it just seemed like it was all synced up and moving in a really good direction,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “It just kept flowing throughout the course of the day.”

For Carroll, who has struggled so far this season, a 2-for-4 game got his average over .200. The 2023 All-Star and National League Rookie of the Year has just four extra-base hits in 128 at-bats.

“That two-out knock with runners on second and third was a huge knock,” Lovullo said. “Corbin's going to be just fine. It was a good day for him.”

San Diego, which had its four-game winning streak end, came back with three in the second on Jackson Merrill’s two-run homer and Kyle Higashioka’s RBI double against Nelson (2-2), who was activated from the injured list to make the start.

But Arizona answered with two more runs in its half of the inning on RBI hits from Jake McCarthy and Christian Walker.

Pederson’s homer, a two-run shot to right, came off Jhonny Brito, who relieved Waldron in the fourth when Arizona had another four-run inning.

“We just couldn't get it going on the mound to start,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “We answered back, stayed in it but couldn't hold 'em.”

McCarthy had three hits to lead the Diamondbacks, who finished with 13 hits. Arizona went 2-4 on its homestand.

Nelson lasted five innings, throwing 99 pitches. He allowed eight hits and four runs, walking one and striking out three. He last pitched April 18 at San Francisco, when the right-hander took a line drive off his pitching elbow.

To make room for Nelson, Arizona optioned left-hander Brandon Hughes to Triple-A Reno.