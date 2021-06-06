Watch
DeGrom fans 11 in 7 dominant innings, Mets blank Padres 4-0

Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove delivers a pitch to a New York Mets batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 5, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 10:14:46-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jacob deGrom kept up his dominance of major league hitters, striking out 11 over seven innings and pitching the New York Mets past the high-powered San Diego Padres 4-0.

Francisco Lindor homered and doubled to back the latest brilliant performance by deGrom.

The Mets ended San Diego’s team-record 12-game home winning streak that began a month ago on May 5. In complete charge throughout, deGrom allowed just three hits and walked one. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner has an 0.62 ERA this year.

