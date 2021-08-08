Watch
Darvish Ks 12, Machado helps Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-2

Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish follows through on a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Posted at 7:09 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 10:09:50-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered early and singled in the go-ahead run during a four-run eighth inning for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 but failed to get Yu Darvish the win after he struck out 12.

Darvish matched his season strikeout high and didn’t walk a batter in seven brilliant innings while holding Arizona to two runs and four hits.

He left with the score tied at 2. San Diego had two on with one out in the seventh before Tommy Pham grounded into a double play. But the Padres broke through in the eighth.

