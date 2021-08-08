Darvish Ks 12, Machado helps Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado homered early and singled in the go-ahead run during a four-run eighth inning for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 but failed to get Yu Darvish the win after he struck out 12.

Darvish matched his season strikeout high and didn’t walk a batter in seven brilliant innings while holding Arizona to two runs and four hits.

He left with the score tied at 2. San Diego had two on with one out in the seventh before Tommy Pham grounded into a double play. But the Padres broke through in the eighth.